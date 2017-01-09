‘You Shook Up And Woke Up A Generation:’ T.I. Pens Open Letter To President Obama

Rapper T.I. recently took a break from the stage and wrote an open letter to President Barack Obama, reports The Hill.

The outspoken lyricist, who is becoming widely known for his activism efforts, went into detail about how POTUS impacted his life, writes the news outlet:

“As I reflect, I am filled with gratitude, outrage, grief, anger, humility and appreciation, both for the things you helped bring to light and the many things we still have yet to realize,” T.I. says at the top of his letter to Obama. “Not only did you impact a nation, but you defined a culture and you shook up and woke up a generation.”

In the letter, T.I. highlights the significance of Obama as the first black president and how that impacted him and the black community. He recalls listening to Tupac and nodding along as the rapper sang, “We ain’t ready to see a black president.”

The letter goes on to thank Obama and his family for their work and calling on readers to continue in their activism on Obama’s policies and social justice.

T.I. will pen a series of letters to President Obama and one to President-elect Donald Trump, reports the New York Times, which published the complete first letter to Obama.

SOURCE: The Hill, New York Times

