Inside Conditions…Quadruple Threats

Hip, hip, hooray. Hip, hip, hooray. The Pittsburgh Steelers put the Miami Dolphins in a stranglehold defeating the “fish” from the “Sunshine State” by the score of 30-12. The score would have been far more lopsided than that if Steelers Quarterback “Big” Ben Roethlisberger had not again thrown two “questionable” interceptions.

One fan going by the name of John Johnson had this response on espn.com on Sunday afternoon/evening. “Ben’s decision making will be the undoing of the Steelers next week. He has for the last 6 weeks made the most bone headed interceptions, he cannot do this next week, especially while Brady has a vacation in Hawaii.”

Brian Miller who has himself listed as a: “Tax Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP,” had this to say. “There will probably be many future comments referring to the game between the Steelers and Chiefs earlier this year. But just like this game against Miami, anything can happen the second time around. They need to come out with a fire just like they did today.”

Okay, enough with the criticism. The Steelers played as if they were the undertakers and the Miami Dolphins were the “stiffs.” The Dolphins were talking smack back in week 6 when the “Fish” beat the Steelers, 30-15 down in the balmy city of Miami. They had no idea that they would have to duplicate that feat in a playoff game on the frozen tundra disguised a gridiron, named Heinz Field.

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi in week 6 ran for over 200 yards against the Black and Gold defense, looked as if he were a 200lb + ballerina performing in a Russian Ballet being performed at South Beach. On Sunday he looked as if he were a hypothermic hiker just waiting to be rescued from the top of a mountain summit after being accidentally caught in a snowstorm.

By the way, not all of the comments posted on espn.com were unfriendly concerning “Big” Ben. Ulloa Familia came to Roethlisberger defense in a very adamant way. “Are you playing the game?” He asked and answered his own question. “I don’t think so. You don’t know the kind of pressure he’s under. Yes he made a mistake all quarterbacks do but he’s brought this team to the playoffs and he will continue to do his best for the team and that’s all we can ask for.. Now unless you’re the one getting sacked and having the pressure of winning an entire game on your shoulders I suggest you keep your comments and thoughts to yourself about this team or find another team to root for. If you’re a true fan then don’t talk crap about our own players.” Way to go Se·ñor Familia: That’s right don’t be a fair weather fan because there will not be any fair weather, (maybe, maybe not) or fair weather fans in Kansas City waiting to embrace the Steelers when they roll into K.C. There cannot afford to be any letdowns here. (Espn.com was a source for this article)

