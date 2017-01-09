Guest Editorial…Let your voice be heard to stop Sessions’ confirmation

U.S. Sen. Jefferson Beauregard Sessions (R-Ala.), President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, is scheduled to have his confirmation hearing start on Jan. 10.

The Senate Judiciary Committee should not confirm his nomination, because Sessions is the wrong person to serve as our nation’s Attorney General.

His record on voting rights and criminal justice reform is hostile to protecting voting rights. Witnesses testified that he made racially offensive remarks resulting in him being denied a federal judgeship in 1986 because of them.

Allegations of racial insensitivity surfaced against Sessions at a 1986 Senate hearing when he was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to be federal judge.

He joked that once respected the Ku Klux Klan until he learned that members smoke marijuana. He called the NAACP, the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights group, and the American Civil Liberties “un-American” and “Communist-inspired.”

Sessions nomination to be a federal judge was defeated in 1986 after being opposed by civil rights organizations.

His nomination — this time for nation’s the chief law enforcement officer — should be defeated again in the Senate.

Pennsylvanians must take a stand and call, write and email Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey Jr. today and urge them to reject Sessions confirmation.

Sessions cannot be trusted to uphold justice for all Americans.

If confirmed as Attorney General, Sessions would be the top law enforcement officer of the United States. That means he would have the last word on voter suppression and police brutality — issues where Senator Sessions has a horrible record.

Sen. Sessions has received an F on the NAACP’s federal legislative civil rights report cards for nearly 20 years. He has voted against our policy positions nearly 90 percent of the time. He supported the gutting of the Voting Rights Act and has voted against federal hate crime legislation four times between 2000 to 2009.

Sessions’ horrible record on civil rights prompted a group of more than 1,100 law school professors from across the country to send a letter to Congress urging the Senate to reject his nomination for Attorney General.

“We are convinced that Jeff Sessions will not fairly enforce our nation’s laws and promote justice and equality in the United States,” states the letter from the law professor, who expressed concerns on Sessions’s record on several issues including his prosecution of three civil rights activists for voter fraud in Alabama in 1985. The defendants were found not guilty on all charges.

“Nothing in Senator Sessions’ public life since 1986,” the letter notes, “has convinced us that he is a different man than the 39-year-old attorney who was deemed too racially insensitive to be a federal district court judge.”

With enough political pressure, Session can be stopped from becoming the 84th U.S. Attorney General. His confirmation is not inevitable.

Contact Toomey and Casey and urge them to vote to reject Sessions.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey

248 Russell Senate

Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20510

Phone: (202) 224-4254

Fax: (202) 228-0284

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey

393 Russell Senate

Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20510

Phone: (202) 224-6324

Toll Free: (866) 802-2833

Fax: (202) 228-0604

