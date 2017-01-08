Viola Davis lights up the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Hollywood heavyweight Viola Davis literally cemented her name in the canon of film history on Thursday, USA Today reports.

The Fences star and former Oscar nominee received the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017 alongside her beaming husband and 5-year-old daughter.

Davis, a five-time Golden Globe Award nominee who has also won two Tony Awards and one Emmy, said there was one person she wished she could share the moment with.

“Only thing I could think about is my dad,” she said, according to the report. “I wish he were here. He died in 2006 and, um, he would think this is pretty fantastic.”

Davis’ Doubt co-star and Hollywood icon in her own right, Meryl Streep, was also on hand to celebrate. “Viola Davis is possessed. She is. She’s possessed of a blazing, incandescent talent. She is, arguably, the most immediate, responsive artist I have ever worked with,” Streep said of Davis’ indestructible talent.

On Thursday evening, Bravo’s Inside The Actors Studio premiered the second episode of season 22, in which Davis was the special guest.

Host James Lipton delved into Davis’ lengthy career, beginning with her humble beginnings growing up poor in Central Falls, Rhode Island. She revealed that her family practiced welfare fraud to get by and discussed how she and her siblings turned to the imaginary world as a means of escape, forming the foundation of her thespian career.

One of the most powerful moments came later in the show when Davis spoke about playwright August Wilson and his effectiveness in recognizing the ordinary Black man who never sees his just due.

“The revelation I’ve had with August Wilson is he honors that life of that average black man who is invisible,” she said. “The groom, the janitor, my dad worked at McDonald’s cleaning the toilets at McDonald’s. You don’t look at the guy who cleans toilets at McDonald’s. But that guy has a life, that guy has memories, that guy has a story. That’s the life that August is chronicling.”

