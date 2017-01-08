Pittsburgh police to send 15 officers to Trump inauguration

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Pittsburgh City Council has preliminarily approved sending 15 police officers to Washington D. C. for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The officers will be deputized as U.S. marshals and provide security along the parade route where some 1 million people are expected Jan. 20. The government asked for 20 officers, but that wasn’t possible given staffing requirements in the city. More than 50 officers volunteered and those going were selected based on seniority.

The federal government is reimbursing the city and is covering other expenses, including insurance.

The officers will leave Jan. 18 and return Jan. 21.

Council gave a preliminary OK Wednesday and is expected to approve the move at a final vote Tuesday.

About 3,200 officers from across the country are expected to help at the inauguration.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: