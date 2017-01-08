Open Enrollment Continues As Republicans Threaten The Future Of Obamacare

Open enrollment is still underway for the Affordable Care Act––even as Republicans prepare to dismantle it.
Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell spoke with Roland Martin during Friday’s edition of NewsOne Now about the open enrollment period and the threat Republicans pose against Obamacare.
When asked about the political choices of those who live in red states and are now afraid that the Republican-led Congress has an opportunity to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Burwell said, “We have to move from rhetoric to reality.
“There have been about 60 repeal votes in the United States Congress of the Affordable Care Act and what we know about those votes is they didn’t have consequences because the President’s veto pen was there,” Burwell said.
“Now we’re talking about real consequences and real people’s lives.”
Republicans have campaigned for years that President Barack Obama’s signature piece of legislation should be repealed as a result of the bill’s shortcomings.
Burwell said, “Does it need to be improved? Yes, but the coverage you have could go away.”
Watch Roland Martin and Sec. Sylvia Mathews Burwell discuss open enrollment and the threat the GOP poses to the Affordable Care Act in the video above.
Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.
SEE ALSO:
Repealing Obamacare Will Cost $350 Billion: Report
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
54 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images
1 of 54
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
2 of 54
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
3 of 54
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP/Getty Images
4 of 54
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 54
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 54
7. Family Portrait
Source:Instagram
7 of 54
8. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Marvin Joseph /The Washington Post via Getty Images
8 of 54
9. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Alex Wong/Getty Images
9 of 54
10. Fun In The Sun
Source:Instagram
10 of 54
11. The Obamas on Air Force One
11 of 54
12. Hawaiian Holidays
Source:Instagram
12 of 54
13. The First Family in London
13 of 54
14. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
14 of 54
15. Daddy's Girl
Source:Instagram
15 of 54
16. Barack & Sasha
Source:Instagram
16 of 54
17. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
17 of 54
18. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
18 of 54
19. Sunday Church
Source:MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
19 of 54
20. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
20 of 54
21. Obama & Sasha
Source:Instagram
21 of 54
22. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
22 of 54
23. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty
23 of 54
24. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
24 of 54
25. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
25 of 54
26. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Getty
26 of 54
27. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
27 of 54
28. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza/The White House
28 of 54
29. The Obamas Family Portrait
Source:Instagram
29 of 54
30. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
30 of 54
31. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images
31 of 54
32. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza/The White House
32 of 54
33. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
33 of 54
34. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
34 of 54
35. A Christmas Story
Source:Paul Morigi/Getty Images
35 of 54
36. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
36 of 54
37. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
37 of 54
38. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
38 of 54
39. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Mark Wilson/Getty Images
39 of 54
40. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
40 of 54
41. Reading Time
Source:Getty
41 of 54
42. Family Support
Source:Getty
42 of 54
43. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza/The White House
43 of 54
44. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza/The White House
44 of 54
45. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
45 of 54
46. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
46 of 54
47. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
47 of 54
48. Obama Swagger
Source:MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
48 of 54
49. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
49 of 54
50. Growing Up In The White House
Source:Instagram
50 of 54
51. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
51 of 54
52. Malia & Obama
Source:Instagram
52 of 54
53. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Getty
53 of 54
54. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Olivier Douliery- Pool/Getty Images
54 of 54