Open Enrollment Continues As Republicans Threaten The Future Of Obamacare

Open enrollment is still underway for the Affordable Care Act––even as Republicans prepare to dismantle it.

Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell spoke with Roland Martin during Friday’s edition of NewsOne Now about the open enrollment period and the threat Republicans pose against Obamacare.

When asked about the political choices of those who live in red states and are now afraid that the Republican-led Congress has an opportunity to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Burwell said, “We have to move from rhetoric to reality.

“There have been about 60 repeal votes in the United States Congress of the Affordable Care Act and what we know about those votes is they didn’t have consequences because the President’s veto pen was there,” Burwell said.

“Now we’re talking about real consequences and real people’s lives.”

Republicans have campaigned for years that President Barack Obama’s signature piece of legislation should be repealed as a result of the bill’s shortcomings.

Burwell said, “Does it need to be improved? Yes, but the coverage you have could go away.”

