Nation’s Top Intelligence Officer Claims Russia Hacked U.S. Elections, Spread Propaganda

Your browser does not support iframes.

James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence, appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday to discuss the agency’s findings about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

“Our assessment now is even more resolute” that Russia carried out the attack on the election by hacking and spreading propaganda, Clapper stated, according to The New York Times.

During Friday morning’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin spoke with Russian expert Terrell Starr and U.S. intelligence expert Malcolm Nance about Moscow’s influence on the 2016 presidential election.

Aaron Sorkin himself couldn't have written a more poetic splitscreen than Congress certifying Trump's win as he's briefed on Russia hacking. — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) January 6, 2017

Nance, the author of The Plot to Hack America: How Putin’s Cyberspies and WikiLeaks Tried to Steal the 2016 Election, told Martin he came to the conclusion that “Donald Trump was the recipient of Russian intelligence largesse by essentially conducting Watergate by breaking into the DNC, stealing everything they could, and then releasing it to support the election of Donald Trump.”

Trump will receive a copy of the intelligence report detailing how Moscow influenced the election on Friday. Nance explained it is up to Trump to either accept or continue to dismiss the data that connects Moscow to the outcome of the 2016 election.

Nance also stated the situation has gone from “silly to serious, from serious to suspicious, and if Donald Trump rejects this today, it will go from suspicious to sinister.”

The more Trump fights this Russia hacking the guiltier he becomes — Patrick (@canrugger) January 6, 2017

Starr, who recently returned from a trip to the Ukraine, explained the viewpoint of many Ukrainian officials who are “incredibly shocked that the American public is actually tolerating this kind of behavior, particularly from the intelligence community.”

Star added, “[Vladimir] Putin has made it perfectly clear that he intervened, yet you have a person who was elected by the American people who is denying this and there seems to be this kind of acceptance” of the election results.

Watch Roland Martin, Malcolm Nance, Terrell Star and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the latest developments in the Russian hacking probe in the video clip above.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Did Russia Exploit U.S. Ethnic Strife To Influence Election?

Terrorism Intelligence Expert: Russia’s Impact On 2016 Election A ‘Scripted Intelligence Operation’