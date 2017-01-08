Game Day Preview…Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Stairway To Seven starts with a home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It’s a rematch of a mid October game in Miami that saw the Dolphins trounce the Steelers in a game that turned the Dolphins season around. Now, the Steelers are given the opportunity to get revenge in an all or nothing game that will send one team into the divisional round of the playoffs and the other to the golf course. The Steelers are double digit favorites and with a seven game winning streak in hand, they need to build upon the success they’ve had the last couple of months.

Here are the Keys to A Steelers Victory

There is no doubt that the offensive line has to keep Ndamukong Suh as far away from Big Ben as possible. Suh is a dirty player and he kicked Big Ben in the knee last time they faced off, he’ll surely attempt to do so again.

The defense has to play far better than they did the first time around and that certainly means stopping Jay Ajayi from running all over them. He went for over 200 yards last time, if they can keep him to 75 yards or so, that’s a good day. They should stack the box and make Matt Moore beat them.

LeVeon Bell needs to take over. It’s playoff time and that means it’s time to run the ball in the cold weather of Pittsburgh. Bell can get 25 carries and bust out 125 yards. Give him another 5 catches for 50 yards and the Steelers will run away with this one.

Big Ben needs to continue to lead this team. When things were really bad at 4-5, Ben said “Follow Me” and the team did that right to the postseason. Now his leadership needs to take on a whole new level as the playoffs are here. He’s got 2 rings and another Super Bowl appearance, he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.

Here are a Few Things to Watch:

Antonio Brown-He was contained to just four catches last meeting; he’ll be primed to go off this go round. I look for at least 8 catches out of him this time.

The rookie trio on defense-Davis, Burns and Hargrave are all playing in the postseason for the first time. Will nerves get to them or will they step up and shine?

DeAngelo Williams-I think he can play a significant role in the offense. If he can lineup in the backfield, the Steelers could line Bell up on the outside as a receiver and the offense is far more dynamic in that formation.

The Crowd-It’s going to be cold, it’s going to be rowdy, it’s going to be loud. Hopefully it won’t be too loud though when the black and gold are on offense. Big Ben requested silence on offense on his weekly radio show this week. Listen to his request but be as boisterous as you can be when the Dolphins have the ball.

Mike Pelaia hosts the website Steel Nation Association http://www.steelnationassociation.com – Covering the Steelers and helping Children’s Hospital All Day Everyday. You can e-mail him at mike@steelnationassociation.com .

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: