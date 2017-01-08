74th Annual Golden Globe Awards: Issa Rae, Donald Glover & ‘Moonlight’ Rack Up Nominations

On Monday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominations for the 74th annual Golden Globes Awards.

Actors Don Cheadle, Anna Kendrick and Laura Dern were on hand to read the list of talent nominated in their respective categories.

For the second year in a row since the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, Black actors were recognized for their accomplishments in almost every category. In the category of television, nominees include some of the actors and actresses from the Black breakout TV shows of the season, like Issa Rae‘s Insecure and Donald Glover‘s Atlanta. Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson both snagged a nod for their roles in ABC’s sitcom black-ish.

On the film side, the powerful drama Moonlight, an early darling of award ceremonies and possible Oscar contender, was nominated in the category of Best Motion Picture and Best Score. Director Barry Jenkins was among the list of nominees in the Best Director and Best Screenplay category. Actors Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris were also nominated in the category for Best Supporting Actor and Actress for their respective roles in the film.

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis both received nods for their work in August Wilson’s Fences, scheduled to be released on Christmas Day. Octavia Spencer was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in her role as NASA scientist Dorothy Vaughan in Hidden Figures.

Courtney B. Vance and Sterling K. Brown both snagged nominations for their roles as lawyers Johnnie Cochran and Christopher Darden respectively in FX’s limited drama, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.

The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon will host the ceremony, which airs January 8 on NBC.

A full list of the nominees are below. Let us know your favorite picks in the comments!

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water” “Lion” “Manchester by the Sea” “Moonlight” Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy “20th Century Women” “Deadpool” “Florence Foster Jenkins” “La La Land” “Sing Street” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Amy Adams – “Arrival” Jessica Chastain – “Miss Sloane” Isabelle Huppert – “Elle” Ruth Negga – “Loving” Natalie Portman – “Jackie” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea” Joel Edgerton – “Loving” Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge” Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic” Denzel Washington – “Fences” Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Colin Farrell – “The Lobster” Ryan Gosling – “La La Land” Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins” Jonah Hill – “War Dogs” Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool” Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Annette Bening – “20th Century Women: Lily Collins – “Rules Don’t Apply” Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen” Emma Stone – “La La Land” Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins” Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water” Simon Helberg – “Florence Foster Jenkins” Dev Patel – “Lion” Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals” Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Viola Davis – “Fences” Naomie Harris – “Moonlight” Nicole Kidman – “Lion” Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures” Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea” Best Animated Feature Film “Kubo and the Two Strings” “Moana” “My Life as a Zucchini’ “Sing” “Zootopia” Best Director Damien Chazelle – “La La Land” Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals” Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge” Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight” Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea” Best Screenplay Damien Chazelle – “La La Land” Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals” Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight” Kenneth Lonergan “Manchester by the Sea” Taylor Sheridan – “Hell or High Water” Best Original Score “Moonlight” “La La Land” “Arrival” “Lion” “Hidden Figures” Best Original Song “Can’t Stop the Feeling” – “Trolls” “City of Stars” – “La La Land” “Faith” – “Sing” “Gold” – “Gold” “How Far I’ll Go” – “Moana” Best Foreign Language Film “Divines” – (France) “Elle” – (France) “Neruda” – (Chile) “The Salesman” – (Iran/France) “Toni Erdmann” – (Germany) TV Best TV series – Drama “The Crown” “Game Of Thrones” “Stranger Things” “This Is Us” “Westworld” Best performance by an Actor in a TV series – Drama Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot” Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” Matthew Rhys – “The Americans” Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan” Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath” Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander” Claire Foy – “The Crown” Keri Russell – “The Americans” Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things” Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld” Best TV series – Musical or Comedy “Atlanta” “black-ish” “Mozart In The Jungle” “Transparent” “Veep” Best performance by an Actor in a TV series — Musical or Comedy Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” Gael Garcia Bernal – “Mozart in the Jungle” Donald Glover – “Atlanta” Nick Nolte – “Graves” Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent” Best performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” Sarah Jessica Parker – “Divorce” Issa Rae – “Insecure” Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin” Tracee Ellis Ross -“black-ish” Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television “American Crime” “The Dresser” “The Night Manager” “The Night Of” “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of” Bryan Cranston – “All The Way” Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager” John Turturro – “The Night Of” Courtney B Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager” Lena Heady – “Game Of Thrones” Chrissy Metz – “This is Us” Mandy Moore – “This is Us” Thandie Newton – “Westworld” Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Sterling K Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager” John Lithgow – “The Crown” Christian Slater – “Mr. Robot” John Travolta – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Felicity Huffman – “American Crime” Riley Keough – “The Girlfriend Experience” Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Charlotte Rampling – “London Spy” Kerry Washington- “Confirmation”

