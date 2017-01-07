The Opinionated Spectator: Wildcard Weekend Predictions…Three Super Bowl Champions and a Scrub

Well it’s that time of year again. The time of year where I write my predictions down and then root like a crazy person that I made the right choice. Last year, I went against my gut and let a 10-1 season fall into perdition. This year I’m going to attempt to do better than 9-2.

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans

Wildcard weekend is always a ridiculously crazy weekend. This weekend is especially difficult because there are teams who no longer look like themselves. The Oakland Raiders are no longer the Oakland Raiders. Derek Carr was everything to that team. He was. You know it and I know it. The minute his leg was broken, I saw the Raiders postseason hopes flicker into the distance. Can this Oakland Raiders beat the Houston Texans in Houston?

Houston has not been playing well. While Brock Osweiler is a pitifully horrible quarterback, this is not his first start or his first playoff game. He was paid millions of dollars to lead this team and he was benched in week 15. I’m not asking him to be great or even good. Instead, he just needs to be serviceable. I know that is asking a lot and I have about as much confidence in him as I do in Rhonda Rousey fighting a 6th grader. I know he is capable of helping to win a game, I’m just not sure that he will show up to fight.

Conor Cook, on the other hand is going to be nervous. This is Cook’s first NFL start and it’s an AWAY playoff game. Houston’s defense is going to punish him repeatedly. I don’t care if Cook is going against Mickey Mouse and a roll of duct tape with Brock, I still have to pick someone who isn’t excited and nervous about getting behind center for his first start since college. Houston’s defense will do just enough to beat a good Oakland Raiders team.

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks

I don’t like either of these teams but I like Detroit less. Matthew Stafford has been playing with an injured finger on his throwing hand and it has affected his accuracy. Of course Stafford’s injury wouldn’t matter as much if Detroit had a decent running game. They don’t. While Seattle hasn’t been special, I still believe that they can pull it together for one game.

In December, Seattle has not been impressive. They have struggled to score points and they haven’t been playing juggernaut defense. They have missed Earl Thomas but Seattle is still a good football team. I can see Seattle Seahawks playing slow and then the defense makes a big hit and the crowd lifts the team to a victory. They are 7-1 at home this year and while it didn’t feel like Seattle defended their home field this season, they did. Of course, this could be a game where Detroit shocks everyone and beats the Seahawks on a field goal in the last few seconds of the game. However, I am not going to pick against a Russell Wilson team playing at CenturyLink field versus an injured quarterback and a team with a no running game. I have the Seattle Seahawks winning this game handily.

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

If ever there was an unpredictable team in the playoffs, it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sometimes they play like they are unstoppable. And sometimes they look like they need a collective group therapy hug to get through the day. But this is what I know. The Dolphins will be playing in Heinz field against a team that is motivated. Miami has a good team but my gut says Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown show up and play at a high level.

Now this game is not going to be easy. Jay Ajayi ran for 204 yards in week six and torched the Steelers earlier this year. However, this is the game the Steelers have been wanting to play. Remember, Tomlin is still pissed that Terry Bradshaw called him a cheerleader and he will have his men prepared for battle. They won’t underestimate Matt Moore or Jay Ajayi and will come away with a hard fought victory.

Listen, I could be putting my faith in the pretty girl who turns out to be ugly as sin and just knows how to contour her makeup. But, I’m from Pittsburgh and when the Steelers are playing to their potential, there are only a couple of teams who can beat them. Miami isn’t one of those teams. I’m taking the Pittsburgh Steelers to win this game.

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers

Eli Manning has never lost a game against Green Bay at Lambeau field in the postseason. That statistic alone is ridiculous. Throw in that he finally doesn’t have to deal with the shadow of his brother and can just play, you have yourself a game that could be pretty special. But I have bet against Aaron Rogers before in the playoffs and you know where that got me? Nowhere. I saw Aaron Rodgers play on Sunday against Detroit and he looked hungry. Rogers looked motivated. Rogers looked special.

I am not picking against Rogers. This is my game of the week. It will be hard fought. There will be blood. But look for Green Bay’s tight end, Jared Cook to have a sneaky good game. I don’t like this pick because I know what Eli Manning and Odell Beckham, Jr. are capable of doing at Lambeau. However, Aaron Rodgers has been dialed in and frankly it should be fun to watch.

My only problem with this game is that Green Bay’s secondary basically consist of guys they picked up at the local sports bar. There is not a lot of top shelf talent there. Everybody is injured. But, even with that deficiency, it’s still not enough to make me pick Eli Manning over Aaron Rodgers. This will be the year Green Bay finally gets their illusive victory against Eli Manning in the playoffs at Lambeau.

So these are my wildcard picks. I have the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Green Bay Packers advancing.

In other words, I am picking the worst quarterback in the league, a Seattle team who hasn’t won a meaningful game in months, a bi-polar Steelers team, and a team who Eli Manning has routinely owned in the playoffs. What could possibly go wrong?

Oh and they are all home teams. I’m pretty sure, there is rule that you aren’t supposed to pick all home teams in a wildcard weekend. But who needs rules, they were made to be broken!

Buckle up guys, we are in for one wild ride.

Alexis Sara Cobb may be reached at: alexiscobb@ascexec.com or (724) 561-8082. Follow her on Twitter: @alexissara

