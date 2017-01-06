Videos Show Chaos During Fatal Police Shooting Of Joshua Beal In Chicago

Videos Show Chaos During Fatal Police Shooting Of Joshua Beal In Chicago

Released 911 calls mention details of a verbal and physical altercation between an off-duty cop and Beal's relatives.

Posted 19 hours ago.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
The Independent Police Review Authority released graphic cell phone videos and 911 calls Wednesday that revealed the disorderly scene that unfolded when an off-duty cop shot and killed Joshua Beal in Chicago last year, reports CBS Chicago.

Evidence shows that a fight erupted between the 25-year-old Beal and the police officer, with Beal’s family members and a local firefighter also getting involved in the Mount Greenwood scuffle-turned-shooting last November, writes the news outlet:

Around 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, an off-duty police officer became involved in an altercation with Beal and several relatives who had just been at a funeral. The off-duty officer, who is white, called 911, saying his car was surrounded, and that someone was going to get shot.

“I am an off-duty police officer. I’m getting attacked by about 12 mother f****** in the car,” he said.

Minutes later, shots were fired, and Beal – who is black – laid dying on the streets.

The shooting of Beal triggered more racial tensions and sparked weeks-long protests in Mount Greenwood, reports DNAinfo Chicago.

