Region strong in business assistance providers

Back in the day, older people often would say “boy how time flies.” Entering 2017 with only three years before 2020, a new decade the phrase seems more real. As we settle into the first week of the new-year, and unsettledness lingers due to the upcoming change in the United States presidential leadership, we all realize that yes, time flies. But the real question is how should businesses, particularly small businesses, be preparing themselves for the mysteries of the future.

Entrepreneurs within this region have the good fortune of having an abundance of organizations on a national and local level that provide resources, assistance and services to help start, develop and grow a business.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has a strong presence in Western Pennsylvania. The SBA, an independent agency of the federal government aids, counsels, assists and protects the interests of small business concerns. It preserves free competitive enterprises and maintains and strengthens the overall economy of the nation. The SBA Pittsburgh District is headed by Kelly Hunt PhD, a former entrepreneur. In April Hunt announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration awarded a grant to the Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship at Chatham University to staff a Women’s Business Center. Servicing Pittsburgh, Allegheny and 11 other counties the CWBC is designed to provide services geared specifically to women and underserved populations, minority entrepreneurs and veterans throughout Western PA.

