Tree Of Hope toy drive a big success

The Tree of Hope Christmas Toy Drive was, again, a success for the organization that supplies toys to children who have been directly affected by the street violence. Each year, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and other organizations, initiate a massive collection of toys and games to drop off at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Liberty, which is then distributed to area children. This is the 15th year for the annual celebration.

The event, themed “Unto Us A Son Is Given” (Isaiah 9:6), and inspired by Founder and Director Adrienne Young, continues to grow larger in the hearts of the East End community.

Young welcomed guests Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, Acting Police Chief Scott Schubert, Public Safety Director Mike Huss and Pa. state Rep. Ed Gainey. All shared holiday wishes as they enthusiastically participated in the joyous program.

