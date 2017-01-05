Metro
Top stories of 2016

Posted 19 hours ago.


Courier Newsroom
Trump wins

When the forces of the mighty British Empire surrendered to upstart American revolutionaries at Yorktown in 1781, the band played the song, “The World Turned Upside Down.”

Democrats may want to learn that song now that political upstart Donald Trump has defeated Hillary Clinton in the race for the U.S. Presidency. He won Pennsylvania by more than 64,000 votes, which, at the time, put him at 264 electoral votes, having already taken Florida and Ohio. When Wisconsin came in for him a short time later, its 10 electoral votes put him over the 270-vote threshold.

