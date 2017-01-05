To Tell The Truth…There is none perfect, no not one

Three of my daughters, a granddaughter and great grandchildren went to Washington, D.C. during the Christmas holiday to visit the National Museum of African American History Culture. I asked some questions about the museum and most of the answers were very positive. They were not able to see the entire museum because of the time, but we all will be going back this summer.

It is understandable that no museum has adequate space to house replicas of all of the persons who are deserving of the recognition. It is my absolute conviction that if we could put together a list of names of Black men and women across Allegheny County that have earned the right to be recognized publicly for their contributions and sacrifices they had made to improve our quality of life, it would be an incredible number. There were a number of persons, who during the civil rights movement in the 1960s and 1970s who had not graduated from high school, were not gifted orators, but they were active participants in every demonstration and they had a deep sense of conviction.

