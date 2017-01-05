The holidays were missing the gang photo

During the Baltimore riots of 2015 a gang photo circulated online. It featured rival gang members with members of the Nation of Islam. Underneath the picture was a caption that said: Unity.

Gang apologists suggested the rivals united to ensure safety and prevent looting, but it was just a truce to show solidarity with those “rebelling” against police brutality, making the gang photo a display of the old adage: The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

After the riots “the enemy” retreated and, within a month, Baltimore’s crime rate skyrocketed. Homicides rose by 33 percent and non-fatal shootings increased by 60 percent, compared to the previous year.

Since this surge of violence wasn’t inflicted by an external enemy, it wasn’t a photo op for gang unity. But the Black mayor fired the Black police commissioner for not doing his job and that photograph went viral.

At that point I realized there was a missing gang photo.

Months later a 9-year-old boy was assassinated by a gang member in a Chicago alley because of his father’s rival gang affiliation. In response I wrote an op-ed titled “The missing gang photo.” I described and dismissed the Baltimore gang photo as fraudulent and suggested the only gang photo that has validity is a historic photo depicting young men making a permanent departure from gang culture because the assassination of a child makes gang participation in itself depraved.

