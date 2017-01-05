Just Sayin’ …Toy giveaways…turkey dinners

There are a lot of good and bad aspects of Christmas, but one very pleasant thing about this Christmas was all the toy giveaways. There were so many of them; I wish we had space to feature them all, and show the joy of the children and youth receiving them.

A special thanks goes out to everyone who gave out toys this year, especially to the biker groups and SALT, which were featured in last week’s Courier, and the Charlie Batch Foundation, too, for the thousands of toys they collected and gave out.

Speaking of football players, Cameron Haywood hooked up with JCPenney for a big toy giveaway Christmas weekend. I don’t know for sure how many, but somewhere around hundreds.

My plea is to all the people who plan to hold giveaways next year, please let the Courier know at least two weeks in advance so that we can make the announcements in our event calendars. That gives the people who need the toys time to arrange transportation to and from the event. Remember, some of those who are receiving these toys travel by bus, which limits them in how much they can take with them. They may need time to contact family or friends to arrange a ride.

Little things like these are taken for granted by most of us with cars, but are very important to those who do not have one.

