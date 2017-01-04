Rep. Keith Ellison throws Min. Louis Farrakhan under the bus for the DNC

(NNPA)—Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison is seeking to lead the Democratic National Committee as the party seeks someone to bring Democrats into the political “promised land.” There is nothing wrong with Ellison’s desire to move his party forward or his desire to help make America progress.

But he must be condemned and lambasted for trying to make his political bones by smearing the Hon. Min. Louis Farrakhan. The Minnesota congressman has been attacked for a connection with the Nation of Islam years ago, while in college, and for being in support of the Million Man March.

The Anti-Defamation League and others have branded Ellison as unfit for office; they said he is tainted by the anti-Semitism of Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam. Given that neither the Minister nor the Nation are anti-Semitic, a man with principles and courage would have stood up on the truth, the track record and the history of the minister and his followers.

Over the past 40 years, the Nation and the minister have not harmed, nor prohibited, any Jewish person from exercising their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It was not Muslims who chanted in the 1980s, “Who do you want? Farrakhan! How do you want him? Dead!” as the Jewish Defense Organization did. It was not the Nation of Islam, nor the minister, who were involved in a 1990s alleged death plot featuring Jewish federal stooge Michael Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick seized on the pain and vulnerability of Quibilah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, and federal authorities charged her with planning the murder of the Minister. It was the minister whose blast of truth shook the feds as he declared the FBI has never been his friend. The minister declared he wanted nothing to happen to Malcolm X’ widow Dr. Betty Shabazz or her daughters, and pulled the covers off of an old enemy, while seeking reconciliation. His stand was so incredible, the feds essentially dropped the charges against Qubilah Shabazz and a rapprochement between the Nation and Betty Shabazz started. She was featured as one of the speakers of the 1995 Million Man March. The prosecutors in this fiasco, by the way, were located in Ellison’s home state of Minnesota.

