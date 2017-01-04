Classifieds
Home > Classifieds

Public Notices 1-4-17

Posted 11 hours ago.


Classified Department
Leave a comment

CITIZEN POLICE REVIEW BOARD
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pre-hearing Conference:
CPRB Case #72-16
Tuesday, 1/24/17 at 5:30 PM
City Council Chambers
414 Grant Street, 5th FL
Pittsburgh PA 15219
Monthly Board Meeting:
Tuesday, 1/24/17 at 6:00 PM
-same location as above-
Public Hearing:
CPRB Case #70-15
Thursday, 1/26/17 at 6:00 PM
-same location as above-
Questions may be directed to 412-765-8023.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Public Notices 1-4-17

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular