Public Notices 1-4-17

CITIZEN POLICE REVIEW BOARD

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pre-hearing Conference:

CPRB Case #72-16

Tuesday, 1/24/17 at 5:30 PM

City Council Chambers

414 Grant Street, 5th FL

Pittsburgh PA 15219

Monthly Board Meeting:

Tuesday, 1/24/17 at 6:00 PM

-same location as above-

Public Hearing:

CPRB Case #70-15

Thursday, 1/26/17 at 6:00 PM

-same location as above-

Questions may be directed to 412-765-8023.

