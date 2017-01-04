Legal Notices 1-4-17

LEGAL NOTICE

CLOSING OF WAITING LISTS

Effective at the start of the business day on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, the Allegheny County Housing Authority will close the Waiting Lists for the following Low Income Public Housing Sites.

Hays Manor – 1 & 2 BR

Sharps Terrace – 3 BR

Caldwell Station – 2 BR

No applications for these waiting lists will be accepted after the closing date. Notice will be given in this publication when the Authority determines to re-open the Waiting Lists for these sites.

OPENING OF WAITING LISTS

Effective Tuesday, January 17, 2017, the Allegheny County Housing Authority will be opening the Waiting List and accepting applications for the following Low Income Public Housing Sites.

Groveton Village – 1, 2, & 4 BR

Scattered Sites – 2, 3, & 4 BR

Carnegie Apartments – 1 BR

Ohioview Towers – Efficiency & 1 BR

Pleasant Ridge – 1 & 2 BR

Uansa Village – 1, 2, 3, & 4 BR

Blawnox Apartments – 1 BR

Corbett Court Apartments – 1 BR

Sheldon Park – 3 BR

Homestead Building B – 1 BR

Homestead Building C – 1 BR

Brackenridge – 1 BR

Golden Towers – Efficiency & 1 BR

Mapleview Terrace – 2 & 3 BR

All interested applicants can apply online at achsng.com (Webappl), apply at the management offices, or apply at the central office.

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

Allegheny County Housing Authority

625 Stanwix St., 12th Fl., Pittsburgh., PA 15222



REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Professional Engineering Firms who wish to be considered for the following:

PRELIMINARY PLANNING

CAPITAL PROJECT S-432

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

This project will advance the Regional Conveyance components of the ALCOSAN Wet Weather Plan in accordance with the requirements of the Consent Decree and with the long term objective of improving water quality while maximizing the use of source reduction strategies.Interested firms shall submit twelve (12) bound paper copies and one electronic copy on a CD in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications for

PRELIMINARY PLANNING

CAPITAL PROJECT S-432

Allegheny County Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Attention: Suzanne Thomas

An informational meeting will be held at 10:00 AM, January 13, 2017 at the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on February 3, 2017 at the offices of ALCOSAN. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx. All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas, at suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.

ALCOSAN encourages third party certified businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged, women and service-disabled veteran small business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm(s). The Firm(s) selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, women, and service-disabled veteran-owned small business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Supplier Diversity Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at www.alcosan.org.

Jan Oliver

Director, Regional Conveyance

