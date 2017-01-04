Janet Jackson welcomes baby boy with husband Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a new mom! The legendary singer has given birth to her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana, reports People.

The pair welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 3, and the superstar’s rep confirmed the big news, writes the news outlet:

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer, 50, says in a statement.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Jackson married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012, and news of their first child’s impending arrival was reported in May. Speculation first began when the singer postponed her Unbreakable World Tour so, as she said in a video posted to Twitter in early April, she and Al Mana could focus on their family.

The singer’s husband, family and friends were very “helpful” during her tough pregnancy, reports E! News.

