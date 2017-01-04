Dolphins first obstacle in Steelers Super Bowl bid

The NFL playoffs are finally set with the Steelers right in the middle of it all. With an 11-5 record, Pittsburgh won the AFC North Division title as they finished the season red hot with a 7 game winning streak. This positioned the third seed Steelers to face the sixth seed Miami Dolphins, who they lost to earlier in the season 30-15.

The Dolphins, 10-6, were on their way to a very successful season and possibly challenging the New England Patriots for the AFC East title until Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured. Tannehill may miss the playoffs completely.

Tannehill’s replacement, Matt Moore, is a good backup but he’s not Tannehill who led the Dolphins to a 30-15 win over the Steelers earlier in the season. But just like the Dolphins are not the same team facing Pittsburgh, the Steelers are not the same team. Ben Roethlisberger was injured in the first game, Le’Veon Bell was playing in his first game after the suspension, and the young defense had not jelled.

The Dolphins will give the Steelers a hard fought game but there’s not enough talent to beat Pittsburgh. Along with Moore on offense is Jay Ajayi, who gained over 200 yards in leading Miami to that first victory. He has had a solid year gaining 1272 yards on 260 carries for an outstanding 4.9 yards per carry average and 8 touchdowns.

Through the air the three main threats are: Jarvis Landry, 94 catches for 1136 yards; DeVante Parker, 56 catches for 744 yards, and Kenny Stills, 42 catches for 726 yards and an impressive 9 touchdowns.

As a team, on offense they rank 17th in points per game, 24th in total yards, 26th in passing yards, and 9th in rushing yards.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: