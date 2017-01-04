Community Calendar

Leadership Nominations Open

Through FEB. 21—BMe Community is accepting nominees for its 2017 Bme Leader Award. Leaders are social entrepreneurs, innovators, and difference-makers who the world needs to know. They cure hopelessness, end helplessness and build community in places where the world’s leading social innovators fail to do so. BMe Community seeks remarkable, authentic, committed Black men whose works and stories speak for themselves, and who live to make a better world for us all. To tell your story or nominate someone, visit http://www.bmecommunity.org/call-for-stories/. Top honorees receive national recognition, $10,000 to help build their communities, and a trip to Washington, D.C. for induction.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: