Metro
Home > Metro

Community Calendar

Posted 10 hours ago.


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

Communitycalendar2.jpg

Leadership Nominations Open
Through FEB. 21—BMe Community is accepting nominees for its 2017 Bme Leader Award. Leaders are social entrepreneurs, innovators, and difference-makers who the world needs to know. They cure hopelessness, end helplessness and build community in places where the world’s leading social innovators fail to do so. BMe Community seeks remarkable, authentic, committed Black men whose works and stories speak for themselves, and who live to make a better world for us all. To tell your story or nominate someone, visit http://www.bmecommunity.org/call-for-stories/. Top honorees receive national recognition, $10,000 to help build their communities, and a trip to Washington, D.C. for induction.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Community Calendar

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular