Business Calendar

JAN. 6—SCORE the Service Corps of Retired Executives will host a Marketing on Facebook workshop, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Peters Township Public Library, 616 East McMurray Rd., McMurray, Pa. 15317. Participants will learn how to set up a business page and advertise effectively on Facebook. This will include automating posts, what to post, when to post and using analytics to track engagement. The workshop is free.

JAN. 7—The Community Empowerment Association will host an MBE forum, at 12 p.m., at 7120 Kelly St. In Homewood. The forum will be led by Ruth Byrd Smith, director of the Allegheny County Minority Women Disadvantage Business Enterprise Office. Byrd-Smith will provide an overview of the steps it takes to get your business registered as a MWDBE vendor. Call 412-371-3689 Ext. 44 to register for this class.

