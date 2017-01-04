Black Teen Assaulted By Cop At Texas Pool Party Sues For $5 Million

A Black teenager who was slammed to the ground by a cop at a Texas pool party in 2015 has filed a federal lawsuit for $5 million against the officer, city of Mckinney, Texas and its police department, reports The Huffington Post.

A graphic viral video sparking national outrage showed officer Eric Casebolt pulling a 15-year-old Dajerria Becton to the ground, putting his knee into her back and pulling his service weapon on two other teens, writes the news outlet: