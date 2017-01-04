83 of 105 homicides Black lives…2016 had a slight decrease from 2015

With seven total homicides for the month of December, six of them Black lives, the total number of homicides in Allegheny County for the year of 2016 is 105. There were nine fewer homicides in 2016 than 2015, 105 compared to 114, and eight fewer Black lives lost, 83 compared to 91. Even though this is a slight difference, every life matters and even eight lives lost to senseless violence is too much.

The Black lives that continue to be lost are young; all six of the Black lives lost in December were age 30 or younger. Breaking them down––two were 17 years old, one was 19, two were 27 and one was 30. The lone White person killed was a 63-year-old woman. Law enforcement has already located the suspected killer.

All murders are horrible, but two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old are bringing the age lower and lower. Hopefully, with the continued efforts of the various groups, organizations and individuals to stop the violence, the number of Black homicides will continue to decrease in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

The New Pittsburgh Courier publishes a homicide list every month in an effort to create awareness in the community, the city, the county, the state and the country that Black Lives do matter and that it’s all of our fight to stop the massive killings of our young people, mostly Black males, in Pittsburgh and throughout the country.

