3 Ways To Integrate Social Media With Lesson Plans

A University of Phoenix survey found that K-12 teachers are reluctant to integrate social media in the classroom for a number of reasons. If you’re wondering how to introduce this power tool, here are three steps to get started:

Start Small: Create a closed classroom Facebook group and encourage students to post and interact with each other.

Continue Learning: In today’s changing digital world, it is important for teachers to be equipped with knowledge and skills needed to perform effortlessly in the classroom.

Create Boundaries: Develop guidelines for how you plan to interact with students and parents and communicate it clearly.

