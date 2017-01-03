WATCH: President Obama’s Most Impressive Policy Wins

Your browser does not support iframes.

President Barack Obama, the nation’s first black President will be leaving office in a matter of weeks. When he first entered the Oval Office, America faced its worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, but after a full eight year’s of leading the nation, the United States economy has recovered and has experienced a substantial level of growth.

With health care reform, the financial crisis, the demise of Osama Bin Laden and a number of domestic victories in his column of triumphs, NewsOne looks back at President Obama’s top accomplishments. (Not ranked in order)

Affordable Care Act (Obamacare)

Restored the American Economy

Authorized the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden

Signed into law the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act for women

Repealed Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and ensured equality for LGBT Americans

Raised the federal minimum wage to $10.10

Signed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act

Supported Criminal Justice Reform and signed the Fair Sentencing Act

Ended military involvement in the Iraq War and ended combat missions in Afghanistan

Launched the My Brother’s Keeper Initiative to empower boys and young men of color

Implemented the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy to protect young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children

One of the key leaders in the fight for the Paris Agreement which created a comprehensive framework to reduce global climate change

