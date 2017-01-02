While giving life, I was afraid for my own. I am not alone.

It’s sort of like what Forrest Gump said. It’s a painful, scary-ass box of chocolates. So you just buckle up and see what happens.

It’s not like the movies and the magazines. None of it.

Jack

Jack is my oldest. He’s 3 now. He was a large baby, and to complicate matters, he was backward and the wrong way up, which is called a frank breech. Essentially, I wasn’t even given an option of delivering vaginally. The doctors said, “There’s no way we’re gonna be able to flip him.”

Because I had the equivalent of a C-section a decade earlier to remove fibroids, Jack’s birth was my second strike.

After you’ve had two C-sections, doctors don’t encourage you to try and push to deliver, so every delivery since then has had to be a cesarean.

After we were discharged, I began having seizures as a side effect of the anesthesia. My husband was a medical resident, so I would be home by myself all the time, terrified I was going to have a seizure while I was holding my baby.

All of that threw me into severe postpartum anxiety and depression, the extent to which I didn’t even realize until maybe four or five months in.

Jules

With my second son, Jules, who is now 1, it took three hours and two surgical teams to get in there and get him out. I had so much scar tissue built up from the first two procedures. A C-section is supposed to take 20 to 45 minutes tops.

While I was on the table, I heard the surgeon say, “Uh oh.”

Even my husband, who is the epitome of grace under pressure, his demeanor changed. Things just felt more serious. Nobody was telling me why.

When you’re laying there strapped down — because they don’t want you moving — but you can still hear people talking about you, but nobody’s talking to you, that may be the most vulnerable and simultaneously traumatized I’ve ever been.

“Because it would be in your best interest healthwise if you not ever, ever get pregnant again.”

My husband kept saying, “Everything’s fine, everything’s fine,” but you know when you look at his eyes that it’s not going the way it should be.

Later in the recovery room, the two lead surgeons asked if we were done having children.

My husband and I said, “Yeah, we think so, why?”

They said, “Because it would be in your best interest healthwise if you not ever, ever get pregnant again.”

At that point, my uterus had been cut open so many times that they were concerned that if I were to conceive again it would rupture.

Jordan

We were actively preventing when we found out we were pregnant for the third time. Jules was 4 months old, and I was still breastfeeding. We were using two forms of birth control.

One day I felt like my appendix was bursting. We threw all four of us into the car — the 4 month old, the 2 year old, and the two of us — and went to the hospital.

They started with the normal protocol, peeing in a cup so they can make sure you’re not pregnant. They drew blood and came back an hour later with, “You’re pregnant.”

At that point, I started fearing for my life. I was only five weeks along.

The risk of rupture in combination with thoughts that I may not even make it through this one completely overwhelmed me.

When the day arrived, and I was headed into the operating room, I felt like the nurses were just moving me around like a piece of meat.