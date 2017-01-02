Penguins pushed by city official to start work at arena site

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ The NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins insist they are working to redevelop the site of the team’s former arena as a city councilman applies pressure to get something done on the property.

Travis Williams, the Penguins chief operating officer, said Thursday that the team is making progress in talks with developers.

The team has exclusive rights to develop the 28-acre site and plans to the construction of about 1,200 apartments. But Councilman Daniel Lavelle says the community is frustrated at the lack of development, and he’s proposing a bill to authorize the city solicitor to research the city’s legal options for opening the former Civic Arena site to other developers.

A vote is possible next week.

The land is owned by the Sports and Exhibition Authority, an agency overseen by city and county appointees.

