McAuley Ministries awards more than $480,000 in grants to nonprofits

Posted 10 hours ago.


Courier Newsroom
PITTSBURGH—In December, McAuley Ministries, Pittsburgh Mercy’s grant-making  foundation,  announced they awarded  12 grants totaling $480,440 to 11 Pittsburgh area  nonprofit organizations. The grants will support affordable housing, after-school programs, health and  wellness, community development, education, and collaborative funding initiatives in Pittsburgh’s  Hill District, Uptown and West Oakland communities.

The grantmaking foundation awards approximately $3 million in grants annually.

Since 2008,  McAuley Ministries has awarded 517 grants totaling more than $20.9 million to nonprofit  organizations in support of their work in these communities, as well as ministries that serve in the  tradition of the Sisters of Mercy. To view a list of grants awarded by year, visit http://www.mcauleyministries.org. Grouped by category, the recipients of the grant awards are:

Affordable Housing Community at Holy Family Manor:

•$35,000 to Nazareth Housing to make vital home repairs for   7-10 low-income, elderly, or disabled homeowners.

After-School Programs:

•$42,000 to the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh to establish a sixth site for “The Labs @ CLP” at the  Hill District branch. The Labs provide access to new technology, digital media,  specialized equipment, and resources that spark, encourage, and support curiosity and interests  among youth.

Higher Achievement:

•$50,000 to operate the Hill District Achievement Center, a college-preparatory, afterschool option for middle school students. The Achievement Center provides 3–4  years of uninterrupted focus on rigorous academics, enriching electives, and mentoring to prepare  students for college preparatory courses in high school.

•Orchestra on the Hill will receive $40,000 to expand an afterschool music program based at St. Benedict the Moor School in the Hill District and build the organization’s infrastructure.

•$25,000 to United Way of Southwestern PA for Allegheny Partners for Out-of-School Time,  a partnership of funders, intermediary organizations, and out-of-school time providers, dedicated  to building quality after-school, weekend,  and summer programs.

•$50,000 to United Way of Southwestern PA for the Hill Youth Partnership for Enrichment.  HYPE is a grassroots collaborative effort of Hill District youth service providers that focuses on  engaging more youth from kindergarten through 12th grade in high quality after-school and  summer programs.

Health and Wellness:

•$35,000 to 412 Food Rescue for volunteer outreach and food recovery initiatives to connect food  that would otherwise go to waste to organizations that serve persons at risk for food insecurity.

Community Development:

•$25,000 to GTECH Strategies to collaborate with the Hill District Consensus Group and the Housing  Authority of the City of Pittsburgh to engage, equip, and empower 8-10 residents from the  Bedford Dwellings and Middle Hill neighborhoods of the Hill District to participate in a targeted  education and training program. The program will culminate in residents reclaiming and improving  vacant land in the Middle Hill District.

•$36,240 to Hill Community Development Corporation to install an elevator in the MOKA Art Gallery  on Centre Avenue in the Hill District.

Education:

•$10,000 to Center that C.A.R.E.S. to provide a transportation service for high school students who  attend Pittsburgh Milliones K-12 University Preparatory School but do not qualify for  transportation from the Pittsburgh Public School District. The goals are to reduce student  absenteeism and tardiness, and demonstrate the need for a modified transportation policy.

Collaborative Funding

Program to Aid Citizen Enterprise will receive $57,200 to provide executive coaching for a second  cohort of 10 nonprofit leaders.

•$75,000 to Pittsburgh Foundation, payable over three years, for the Jail Collaborative, a  public/private partnership designed to improve prisoner re-entry to the community and, by doing  so, reduce recidivism and strengthen families and communities.

 

