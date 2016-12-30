Sports
Steelers’ Brown asks Jets’ Marshall to pay up on car bet

The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) reaches the ball across the goaline for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh Dec. 25. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Antonio Brown is in the driver’s seat in his car bet with Brandon Marshall, so he’s looking for the Jets receiver to turn over the keys.

Marshall felt so confident during the summer that he was going to have a big season, he issued a friendly challenge to the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver on Twitter:

If he had more yards receiving, Brown would give him his Rolls-Royce. If Brown had more, Marshall would give him a Porsche that the Jets had on display outside their facility.

Well, Brown has 1,284 yards receiving, while Marshall has just 788.
New England Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe (25) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

On Thursday, Brown reminded Marshall of the wager on Twitter, saying, “you could send me the pink slip, or donate the car to @PROJECT375! Glad we’re both healthy, mentally and physically!!”

Project 375 is Marshall’s foundation, which raises awareness for mental health issues.

