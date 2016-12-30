Sri Lankan Church Prints Tupac Rap Song Lyrics By Mistake For Service

Members of a church in Sri Lanka were recently shocked after they received a booklet with some explicit lyrics to a well-known rap song by Tupac Shakur during a holiday service, reports CNN.
Instead of a program with the common Christian “Hail Mary” prayer, churchgoers received lines from Tupac’s song of the same name during the “Joy To The World” event in Colombo on Dec. 11, writes the news outlet:
Andrew Choksy, who attended the Joy to the World service where the lyrics were distributed, said he recognized the Tupac song straight away.
The event at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre was a fundraiser for Poverty Alleviation Projects, organized by the Archdiocese of Commbo and the St. Joseph Vaz Trust, reports the New York Daily News.
