LA Police Commissioner Accused Of ‘Distorting Truth’ To Retaliate Against BLM

A Black Lives Matter activist facing a newly filed temporary restraining order from Los Angeles Police Commission President Matt M. Johnson recently responded to the serious allegations, reports L.A. Weekly.

According to the restraining order against BLM member Trevor Gerard, Johnson “feared for his life and the safety of his family” and alleged “a pattern of stalking and violent threats.” Gerard, who has been a “vocal” member of Black Lives Matter L.A., denied Johnson’s allegations and added the claims “distort the truth and are politically motivated,” writes the news outlet:

Matt M. Johnson, who’s been police commission president since September 2015, alleges in the complaint that Gerard stalked him at his home and at the private law office where he works, angrily demanding to speak with him. Johnson also alleges that Gerard mouthed violent threats to Johnson from the audience at board meetings and made threatening statements, including “a gratuitous reference” to Johnson’s children.

Gerard, 35, says the commission president deliberately took statements and actions of his out of context in retaliation for Black Lives Matter L.A.’s confrontational style of activism. “I never told him that he should be afraid of me,” Gerard tells L.A. Weekly. “I never told him to meet me outside. I never threatened him with any kind of physical violence. ”

Johnson’s restraining order request calls for Gerard to stay at least 100 yards away from Johnson, Johnson’s wife and children, and his home and the law firm where he works. Additionally, it would require Gerard to stay at least five yards away from Johnson during public meetings, though he may still address the Board of Police Commissioners during the public comment time.Gerard says he plans to contest the restraining order at a court hearing on Jan. 10.

The Los Angeles police commissioner’s order comes after a Minnesota court granted a restraining order against three Black Lives Matter Minneapolis protesters requested in early December by the Mall of America, reports NPR.

