Just Sayin’ …New year challenges

With the new year bringing in Donald Trump as president and Barack Obama leaving, a lot of us wondering what the future has in store for us ,as individuals, and the Black masses as a whole.

It has been open season on Blacks, even with moderate and progressives in charge. We experienced how it was even though, politically, we had people who said they cared, so what does the future hold with conservatives in charge who have made it perfectly clear that they don’t give a damn about anyone, but themselves? Many of them blame Blacks and the poor for them not being able to find better paying jobs.

Right now, the vast majority of the poor and low-income in this country are White; but just like during the Ronald Reagan administration, they don’t blame the rich corporate heads who care less about the workers and more about how much profits they can get.

During the Reagan “Trickle Down” ideology, the rich got richer and the poor got poorer. It was to the point where the middle class took a huge hit, while Blacks continued to live from pay check-to-pay check, with the Black middle class almost being wiped out.

It may be even worse under Trump, so far he has filled his cabinet with not millionaires, but billionaires, which could be good or bad.

