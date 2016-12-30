Field Negro: The trump/King show, and the con game

We have a few weeks left before Herr trump officially takes charge of these divided states of America, and if you are not terrified as yet of the possibilities, the following quote should make you reconsider your position.

“I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of the computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what’s going on,” he said. “We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind of security we need.”

As those old church ladies like to say: “Jesus take the wheel!”

Donald, we all know what’s going on with computers, and if you could see past your own huge ego and sociopathic tendencies you would too. I got news for you big guy, computers are not only for you to be able to tweet, they are kind of necessary for pretty much everything that we do these days.

For the man who is soon to be the leader of the free world to make such a comment is kind of stunning.

The entire scene where our soon to be leader made these grant pronouncements was kind of surreal. Herr trump appeared with America’s number one coon at his side to address serious issues having to do with Russia and the Middle East, and it was hard to look past the obvious chicanery and staging of the event. (Don King?! Folks, if you want any more proof that Donald trump doesn’t care about Black people, look no further than the African American he chose to have at his side for this important moment in time. )

For the record, trump knows as much about the “Two-state solution” as I do about quantum chemistry, which is nothing.

Watching him try to fool the world into believing that he knows that he is talking about would be funny if so much wasn’t at stake.

In a way, having Don King by his side is the perfect metaphor for what we are in for over the next four years. It’s going to be all show and no substance.

http://field-negro.blogspot.com/2016/12/the-trumpking-show-and-con-game.html?utm

