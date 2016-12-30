Ex-Cop In Walter Scott Killing Faces March Retrial

A judge set a retrial this week for ex-North Charleston, South Carolina cop Michael Slager, who was charged with the murder of Walter Scott, for March 1, reports ABC News.
Slager, who is White, was accused of murdering Scott, an unarmed Black driver, in April 2015. A deadlocked jury couldn’t reach a verdict in Slager’s state murder trial earlier this month, writes the news outlet:
After the ruling, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said, “While I cannot overstate our disappointment that this case was not resolved, I commend those who sacrificed so much time, energy and effort to serve on this jury.” Wilson also addressed the Scott family, saying she was “grateful for their patience, understanding and cooperation with us.”
Slager was accused of killing Scott, who was unarmed, at a traffic stop on April 4, 2015 in North Charleston, SC while Slager was an officer with the city’s police department.
Video from the encounter appears to show the moment Slager fatally shot Scott as he ran away. The video garnered national attention and propelled Slager into the spotlight.
Slager also faces charges for violating Scott’s civil rights, with a federal court having scheduled a trial for May 1, reports the New York Daily News.
SOURCE: ABC News, New York Daily News
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
36 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 36
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 36
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 36
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Instagram
4 of 36
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty Images
5 of 36
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
6 of 36
7. Kimani Gray, 16
7 of 36
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
8 of 36
9. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
9 of 36
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
10 of 36
11. Jason Harrison, 39
Source:Instagram
11 of 36
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
12 of 36
13. John Crawford, 22
Source:Instagram
13 of 36
14. Omar Abrego, 37
14 of 36
15. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
15 of 36
16. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
16 of 36
17. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty Images
17 of 36
18. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
18 of 36
19. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
19 of 36
20. Jack Jacquez, 27
20 of 36
21. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty Images
21 of 36
22. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
22 of 36
23. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
23 of 36
24. Walter Scott, 50
24 of 36
25. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
25 of 36
26. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
26 of 36
27. Delrawn Small, 37
27 of 36
28. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Instagram
28 of 36
29. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
29 of 36
30. Gregory Frazier, 56
30 of 36
31. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
31 of 36
32. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
32 of 36
33. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
33 of 36
34. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Source:Instagram
34 of 36
35. Joshua Beal, 25
35 of 36
36. Kajuan Raye, 19
36 of 36