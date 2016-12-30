Ex-Cop In Walter Scott Killing Faces March Retrial

A judge set a retrial this week for ex-North Charleston, South Carolina cop Michael Slager, who was charged with the murder of Walter Scott, for March 1, reports ABC News.

Slager, who is White, was accused of murdering Scott, an unarmed Black driver, in April 2015. A deadlocked jury couldn’t reach a verdict in Slager’s state murder trial earlier this month, writes the news outlet:

After the ruling, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said, “While I cannot overstate our disappointment that this case was not resolved, I commend those who sacrificed so much time, energy and effort to serve on this jury.” Wilson also addressed the Scott family, saying she was “grateful for their patience, understanding and cooperation with us.”

Slager was accused of killing Scott, who was unarmed, at a traffic stop on April 4, 2015 in North Charleston, SC while Slager was an officer with the city’s police department.

Video from the encounter appears to show the moment Slager fatally shot Scott as he ran away. The video garnered national attention and propelled Slager into the spotlight.

Slager also faces charges for violating Scott’s civil rights, with a federal court having scheduled a trial for May 1, reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: ABC News, New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Ex-Cop In Walter Scott Shooting Death Takes The Stand

Charleston Cop Who Killed Walter Scott Asks Judge To Drop Charges, Citing Double Jeopardy