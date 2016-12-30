D.L. Hughley in hot water for tactless joke about Debbie Reynolds’ death

There is a time and place for everything, and not everything is a joking matter. These are lessons that apparently D.L. Hughley has yet to learn as he proved just how insensitive, tacky and tactless he can be when he decided that the death of Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds, merely one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher, was the prime opportunity for a joke.

Hours after the world was trying to process Hollywood mother/daughter duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher passing within one day of each other, D.L. Hughley thought it would be a good idea that he try out some new comedy material…at the expense of the Reynolds/Fisher family and their millions of fans. A simple “RIP” would have sufficed or just not commenting at all would have been even better, but these days social media has people doing/saying anything for retweets and likes.

You can take a look at D.L. Hughley’s controversial tweet BELOW:

Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama's don't die cuz they kids do!They cry and say God don't make no mistakes! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) December 29, 2016

First of all, what does being a black mother or a mother of any other race have to do with the devastating loss of a mother and daughter only a day apart? Secondly, Hughley also managed to insult black women by implying that we are so cold (he would probably say strong) that we would barely register any emotion if we lost a child. Um, what?!

As expected, social media dragged him for filth…and it was deserved. Surprisingly, Hughley has not yet deleted his tweet and has continued to post photos of him golfing today with celebrity friends. He has also not issued any sort of an apology, so it’s safe to say he doesn’t see just how problematic and disrespectful his tweet is. Hopefully he will never have to experience the type of loss the Reynolds/Fisher family is experiencing now.

