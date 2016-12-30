Consider the life I’ve built in Pittsburgh, not just my immigration status

Martin Esquivel’s daughter Shayla attended a Nov. 15 protest and march calling for the release of her father and broader acceptance of immigrants. (Photo by Sarah Collins/PublicSource)

Editor’s Note: Martin Esquivel, an undocumented immigrant who was living in the Pittsburgh area, wrote this letter from a private prison in Youngstown, Ohio. Martin was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs agents on May 2, a month after he was cited by police for driving without a license and a day after marching in an anti-deportation rally. The letter is addressed to Soo Song, an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Pennsylvania. Esquivel’s trial date is set for Jan. 3. Advocates have organized a rally to lobby for his release at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

I am here in the prison that they have called the most unpleasant and degrading place to put a human being. […] I wanted to live a life of dignity, of peace, of love, of happiness — just like anyone else would want.

I am not a criminal. The only crime I’ve committed was to love and fight for my neighbors, as if these strangers were my family. That is not a crime. There is nothing bad about doing that. This is why I am strongly asking you, with all my heart and respect, Soo Song, that you look at the suffering that you have caused my children through the eyes of a mother.

Please look at my mother. All the pain she is in — physical and emotional. She is elderly and is sick. She needs help. And my wife needs help, too. As a woman, please see the suffering that these women are going through.

And observe the suffering of our young children — specifically the suffering of my youngest child, Alex, who every day asks when his father will return. “Your father is working and will be back soon.” My wife can only tell him lies to soften his pain.

She tells him I am busy painting houses and making things look beautiful again. Alex knows that I used to paint for work and that is what we have been telling him every day and on the days that he comes and visits me.

My son picks up the phone during our booth visitations and asks, “Why can’t I find you?” He asks why he can’t be with me, or hug me, or ever play with me.