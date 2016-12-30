Butler team plane loses pressure, terrifying team, staff

Holtmann tells ESPN the charter plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport to Indianapolis after Thursday’s 76-73 loss to St. John’s when its lights went out about 25 minutes into the flight.

He says the plane became “really cold,” oxygen masks dropped down and a flight attendant told everyone to put them on. Holtmann says as the plane rapidly descended from 35,000 feet to 10,000 feet, “It was scary, we had guys crying.”

The plane landed in Pittsburgh after midnight. The team was returning Friday to Indianapolis by bus.