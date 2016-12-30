Beauty salon sets trends in Wilkinsburg

As long as Monique Clark Muhammad can remember, she has dreamed of owning and operating her own beauty salon. In December 2011, those dreams came true and on Dec. 17, she, along with her clients, family and close friends, celebrated the fifth-year anniversary of Heavenly Hair and Body Salon LLC.

Located in suite 3 at 810 Wood St., in Wilkinsburg, Muhammad describes the salon as offering a full range of hair and body services for women, men and children.

“Heavenly Hair and Body Salon is more than a business—it’s a ministry of service, offering a life changing experience. It’s a place for the entire family. We do not just offer high quality and affordable prices. We offer an experience for each individual customer,” said Muhammad.

“Monique is one of a few people I trust to do my hair,” said Pam Farmer, a long-time client. “I followed her here from JCPenney’s where I was a client. “I’m very proud of Monique. She is a hard worker and concerned about her clients. I have watched her grow in this business.”

A graduate of Empire Beauty School in Monroeville, Muhammad, who loves to make people look and feel good, says she has been doing hair since she was 16 and a stylist since 2007. Once gaining her Cosmetology and Master Teachers degree, she has worked in various salons throughout Wilkinsburg and at JCPenney’s.

Viewing her five years as a salon owner as a continuous learning experience, Muhammad said she is very appreciative of her customers, family and friends. “They have provided me with the support, guidance and encouragement needed to continuously grow and develop.” She also acknowledged that her expert stylists and top of the line products assist in offering the clients nothing but the best and a great experience.

