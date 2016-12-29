Why is President Obama getting no credit as he leaves office?

(NNPA)—In less than a month, Americans will be forced, and some will be ready, to drink President-elect Donald Trump’s Kool-Aid. There is a reverence for Trump and 62 million Americans’ voted for his platform, even though they really have no idea what he stands for and what he is going to implement.

Many of Trumps supporters believe that the country does not belong to them, because White people no longer are in control, locally, nationally and internationally. For the last eight years, a Black man has been in control and made decisions that supported people of color. As a result of Obama’s genius and intelligence, White America’s only goal was to make him look bad and stop his progress.

President Obama will leave the economy far stronger than what he started with and inherited. Unemployment is 4.6 percent, a nine-year low; the stock market is breaking all kind of records; and an additional 20 million Americans are with health insurance coverage. The country is no longer just dependent on oil and has shifted the nation on cleaner energy sources––natural gas, wind and solar.

During the president’s tenure, he can boast about creating 15 million new jobs and 74 months of consecutive job growth. More minorities have been appointed to management positions in the history of the federal government. The first Hispanic woman has been appointed to the Supreme Court, and the first Black man and Black women have been appointed to the position of attorney general in America. As the president gets ready to leave office, his approval rating remains the highest it has been since the spring of 2009. But there has been a major backlash to his administration.

