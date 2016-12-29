Trump staffers target EPA and State Department

(NNPA)—There have been several disturbing developments over the last several weeks that give us a clue to the approach of the incoming administration. Trump’s transition team asked the Environmental Protection Agency for the names of staffers involved in global climate negotiations. It did not appear that they were getting ready to offer them awards. On Dec. 21, 2016, The Washington Post reported that the transition team was asking the State Department about grants it provides to global environmental groups.

With former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as the nominee for secretary of energy and Scott Pruitt the nominee to head up EPA, it is as clear as day that the incoming Trump Administration seeks to take the country, if not the world, back about 50 years when it comes to addressing climate change and other environmental catastrophes currently unfolding.

The disingenuousness of Trump and his allies when it comes to climate change is outstanding. Trump would like to play agnostic on whether climate change is unfolding and suggests that there is actually a debate in scientific circles regarding this matter. I hate to break it to the president-elect, but there is no more debate in scientific circles about the validity of climate change (and the human role in it) than there was about the connection between smoking and lung cancer.

It is worth noting that the long delay in getting recognition of the connection of smoking to lung cancer was directly related to the obstruction emanating from the tobacco industry. Much the same is the case when it comes to climate change. The fossil fuel industry fronts supposed scientists to confuse the debate, despite the fact that they KNOW of the human connection to climate change.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: