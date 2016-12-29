Shots fired in The Galaxy in Homewood, man arrested

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Police have arrested a 27-year-old western Pennsylvania man after they say he fired several gunshots inside a nightclub in suburban Pittsburgh, reportedly wounding one man.

Anthony Lamar Williams was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and several other offenses connected to the early Monday morning incident at The Galaxy in Homewood.

Police say Williams opened fire at the bar around 1 a.m., causing a security guard to use a stun gun to subdue him.

The Wilkinsburg man allegedly dropped a stolen .22-caliber pistol before fleeing. Two other firearms were also recovered at the scene.

Later, a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived at UPMC Presbyterian hospital claiming he was in The Galaxy when the shots were fired.

It’s unclear if Williams has an attorney who could comment.

Woman found shot in housing complex lot identified



PTTSBURGH (AP) _ Authorities in western Pennsylvania have released the name of a woman found shot to death last week in the parking lot of a Pittsburgh housing complex.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said 25-year-old Myanne Redman died of a penetrating gunshot wound of the chest Dec. 19 at the Second East Hills complex.

Public safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said passers-by found her slumped over in a car in the lot and tried to revive her using CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schaffer said officers were looking for someone seen running from the scene, but no arrests have been reported.

