SALT supports more than 600 at toy giveaway

More than 600 people, including more than 400 children, gathered at the Westin Convention Center Hotel for a fun-filled Christmas dinner hosted by Save A Life today Pittsburgh.

Mary Ellen Barbour Williams, the founder and director of SALT Pittsburgh, which started with her being very sick with multiple cancers and not being able to work any more.

Williams said she wanted to do something for kids on the streets to get them off the streets.

“We started a game room for kids in a church and there were 90 plus kids in that game room, three nights a week, and it grew from there (to) after school programs, feeding adult programs and the Christmas program,” she said.

She stated that the Christmas program started with SALT trying to get previsions for 50 kids. Now, 11 years later, there are more than 400 kids that receive gifts from them.

As a single mother, Williams knows how stressful Christmas is and said this event “is a healing for the parents, it’s not actually for the kids. It gives them time to spend with their kids because most of them are working so hard that they don’t get a chance to spend time with their kids.”

The children, ranging from 0-18 years of age had a lot of entertainment set up for them with dancing on and off the stage, and had biblical trivia and won gifts as well as were given presents at the end of the event. The parents had some biblical trivia of their own and won gifts for them selves as well as for their kids, and had 50/50 raffles, parent giveaways.

“Anything for the parents to give them peace of mind it cuts down on suicide around Christmas time, it provides something they can give their children and it makes the children happy cause they get to spend time with their parents,” Williams said.

“We heal the parents, they will heal the children and subsequently heal the communities,” Williams said was the mission of SALT.

(To find out more about SALT Pittsburgh to get some help, volunteer or donate you can go to their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/S.A.L.T.PGH/ or Ms Williams facebook page https://www.facebook.com/maryellenbarbour.williams?pnref=story)

