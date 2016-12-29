Metro
Keystone Teen Center newly renovated for Boys & Girls Club

Posted 2 days ago.


Courier Newsroom
FUN TOGETHER—Teens, pictured with Mayor Bill Peduto, take advantage of renovated facilities.

“Let the games begin” was the implied order of the day given to the Pittsburgh Boys & Girls Club teens by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto after the unveiling of the recently renovated Keystone Teen Center dedicated to them at the landmark Sarah Heinz House on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Aaron’s Inc., a lease-to-own retailer specializing in the sales and lease ownership of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories, donated new flat screen televisions, computers, game play technology, and furnishings to the study and lounge area in the multi-purpose space at the club.

NEWLY RENOVATED (Photos by Jackie McDonald)

The improvements also included newly painted walls with unique colors chosen by the teens whose ages range from 14-18.  In 2015, the Aaron’s Foundation, Inc. announced a three-year, $5 million national partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Keystone Program in an effort to create an environment that encourages character and leadership skills ultimately enabling them to make a positive impact in our communities.

 

