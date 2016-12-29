In 1923 Cane by Jean Toomer was published. It is considered the masterpiece of the Harlem Renaissance, but Toomer ran into difficulty publishing after Cane. Publishers wanted Toomer to write about “Black subjects” only.

Toomer refused.

Good writing enables readers to see beyond the limits of their own observations, but great writing provides insight into the human condition that transcends its time period and has more impact generations later.

For Toomer, Cane was just good, but he dared to be great.

Unfortunately, he was unable to get the majority of his post-Cane material published during his lifetime. Decades after Toomer’s death, Scholars had a renewed interest in Toomer’s post-Cane publications and compiled them in books. One book contained an essay called Letter from America. This essay was originally published in a French Journal. Its subject was the presidential election of 1928. That race was between Republican Herbert Hoover and Democrat Al Smith. Hoover won.

Now I’m going to reproduce portions of Toomer’s letter, but I’m going to replace the names of the 1928 candidates with the candidates of 2016. So now I present Donald Trump: A perspective from a Harlem Renaissance man.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: