Black-owned detergent maker meets consumer demands with new ‘fragrance free and dye free’ laundry detergent line

Atlanta, Ga. (BlackNews.com)—Consumers suffering from allergies need a hypoallergenic detergent to keep them clean and comfortable, and Black-owned, Atlanta-based detergent manufacturer The True Products LLC fulfills that demand with its new fragrance- and dye-free laundry detergent scheduled to launch in January 2017. Formulated specifically for consumers with sensitive skin, The True Products’ free and clear laundry detergent carries the company’s signature 4X concentrated formula, which continues to pack a powerful punch against tough stains. Consumers also love that it’s safe for both standard and high-efficiency washing machines.

In addition to its powerful stain fighting abilities, one of the best features of True Detergent is its low-suds formula. You see many people believe suds equal strong cleaning power. However, suds are nothing more than added chemicals that cause clothing to harden. To combat this, people typically use softeners, which can leave your clothes filled with even more harmful chemicals.

“While consumers rave about the fresh scent of our traditional laundry detergent, many of our loyal fans have asked for a fragrance- and dye-free option that they can use to launder clothes for their babies, children and even themselves,” says Ali Muhammad co-founders of The True Products.” Because we value our customers’ feedback, we’re excited to announce that we’ve launched a KickStarter campaign to cover the costs associated with creating this new product line. We anticipate launching the free and clear detergent January 2017.”

With over 250 five-star Amazon reviews and hundreds of happy U.S. customers, we’ve built a solid reputation as one of the country’s most popular liquid detergents known for keeping clothes fresh and clean without busting the budget. Backed by a 30-day, money-back guarantee, consumers can trust this detergent maker’s promise to deliver quality in every bottle.

“I was hanging out on Instagram when I discovered True Detergent over a year ago and I haven’t used any other detergent brands since. The fresh scent is incredible and its heavy-duty formula keeps my family’s clothes fresh and clean without breaking the bank,” says happy customer Pamela Booker. “Plus, I can place an order for more detergent on a Monday and have it sitting on my doorstep by Wednesday! Now, it really doesn’t get any better than that.”

True Products is seeking funding of $100,000 to cover the costs of new materials, manpower, research and development, equipment and marketing collateral.

(Those interested in supporting the cause can make a donation of any amount online at http://bit.ly/supportTrue.)

