Legal Notices – Estate Notices 12-28-16

Letters Testamentary on the estate of GEORGE DALEY, Court Term No. 021606703, late of Verona, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Division of Allegheny County, notice is hereby given to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlement. Elaine Daley, Executrix, 7930 Orlan Pl, Verona, PA 15147



Estate of ROBERT B. WOLF, a/k/a Robert Benson Wolf, deceased of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, No. 02-16-06521, Mary Ellen Wolf, Executrix, c/o Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, PC, One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or to Nancy L. Rackoff, Esquire, Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, P.C., One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219



Estate and Trust Estate of GAIL RYAVE, a/k/a Gail Perlut Ryave, deceased of Pittsburgh, PA. No. 02-16-06600 Sharon K. Brody, Executrix of the Estate of Gail Ryave, a/k/a Gail Perlut Ryave and Trustee under Irrevocable Trust, Agreement of Gail Ryave dated April 2, 2004, c/o Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & More, PC, One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or to Nancy L. Rackoff, Esquire, Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, P.C., One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219



Estate of BARBARA C. TOMSIC, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, No. 02-16-06516, Paul J. Tomsic, Executor, 1 West Superior, Apt. 3712, Chicago, IL 60654 or to Todd T. Jordan, Esquire, Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, P.C., One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Gran Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

