Business Calendar 12-28-16

State Trooper Applications

THROUGH DEC. 31—The Pennsylvania State Police are asking interested women and minorities to join those applying for the next cadet class of state troopers. To be eligible for written examinations scheduled for February 2017, interested parties must submit their applications by Dec. 31.To view a complete list of prerequisites, to contact a recruiter, or to submit an application, visit http://www.PATrooper.com. Cadets earn $1200 bi-weekly during training. The starting salary for a new trooper is $58,962 per year along with excellent health care benefits.

Early Registration

DEC. 31—Deadline for early registration for INPEX, the region’s largest invention showcase, JUNE 13-15 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Those registering by the deadline will be eligible to win up to three free nights at the Drury Hotel adjacent to the convention center during the expo. For more information, contact Rachel Rushlander at rrushlander@inpex.com or call 888-544-6739 ext. 4124.

